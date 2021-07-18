Contrasting Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) & MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) and MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and MTN Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. $2.19 billion N/A $285.42 million N/A N/A MTN Group $10.97 billion 1.27 $1.04 billion N/A N/A

MTN Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V..

Volatility and Risk

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTN Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and MTN Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 1 1 0 2.50 MTN Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Profitability

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and MTN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 13.05% 144.82% 11.35% MTN Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. beats MTN Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home. The Professionals segment indicates that commercialization of products is oriented toward organizations like hotels, restaurants, offices and factories. The company’s brands are Huggies, KleenBebé, Kleenex, Kimlark, Pétalo, Cottonelle, Suavel, Evenflo, GoodNites, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, Keranove, LYS, Fancy, Depend and Kotex. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Mexico, Mexico.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services. Further, the company offers SIP tracking, multimedia conferencing, cloud and mobile PBX, cloud IVR, call recording, hosted call and contact center, and UCaaS services. Additionally, it provides cyber SOC, managed firewall, vulnerability assessment, device security, end point protection, penetration testing, and email security services. The company also offers cloud marketplace, O365, SaaS, backup, data center hosting, DBaaS, directory, domain management, DRaaS, server virtualization, and web hosting services, as well as IoT connectivity, device management, IoT vertical application, and data analytics services. As of March 10, 2021, the company had a total of 280 million subscribers in 21 markets internationally. MTN Group Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

