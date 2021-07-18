ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Sells $10,690.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $10,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brett Just also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Brett Just sold 1,781 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $19,858.15.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $36,132.76.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.58. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

