ContentBox 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,281.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $11,281.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011694 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00228692 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.