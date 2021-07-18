Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the June 15th total of 614,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,649 shares of company stock worth $59,881 over the last ninety days. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 46.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $12.31. 105,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,670. The firm has a market cap of $187.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.18. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.21.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.95 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.