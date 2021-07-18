Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) CEO W. R. Jr. Stephens Sells 45,000 Shares

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) CEO W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $2,392,200.00.

W. R. Jr. Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of Conn’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $239,625.20.

On Tuesday, July 6th, W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 220 shares of Conn’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $5,651.80.

On Friday, June 25th, W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of Conn’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $322,753.60.

CONN opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $695.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.57. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.87.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

