Connect Coin Trading Down 21.4% Over Last Week (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded down 27.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Connect Coin has a market capitalization of $13,487.45 and $93.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One Connect Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00039557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00102943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00146834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,349.65 or 0.99698360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Connect Coin Coin Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 coins. The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Connect Coin Coin Trading

