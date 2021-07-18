Conflux Network Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $172.29 million and $4.27 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,526.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.87 or 0.06029371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.59 or 0.01387989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.79 or 0.00376785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00133111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.51 or 0.00635992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00392572 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00295892 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 856,265,865 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

