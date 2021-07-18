Comparing Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) & Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals $312.69 million 1.80 -$274.88 million ($8.34) -2.03 Xenon Pharmaceuticals $32.17 million 23.03 -$28.84 million ($0.81) -22.32

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intercept Pharmaceuticals. Xenon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercept Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Xenon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1 13 6 0 2.25 Xenon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $37.95, indicating a potential upside of 124.14%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.81%. Given Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Intercept Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals -69.11% N/A -38.17% Xenon Pharmaceuticals -126.05% -18.84% -16.69%

Summary

Intercept Pharmaceuticals beats Xenon Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults. The company is also developing Ocaliva for various indications, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and other product candidates in various stages of clinical and preclinical development. It has a license agreement with Aralez Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. to develop and commercialize bezafibrate in the United States. The company markets its products through an internal commercial organization, a contract sales organization, and third-party distributors. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders. The company's product candidates also comprise NBI-921352, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy; and XEN007, A central nervous system-acting calcium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with the Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to develop treatments for epilepsy; and with Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. to develop FX301 (XEN402, a Nav1.7 inhibitor) for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.