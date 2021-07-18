Comparing (WTT) & Its Peers

(NYSE: WTT) is one of 8,292 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get alerts:

This table compares and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A Competitors $10.87 billion $1.20 billion -12.26

‘s peers have higher revenue and earnings than .

Profitability

This table compares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Competitors 22.71% -42.74% -6.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A Competitors 6267 30414 38436 715 2.44

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 27.24%.

Summary

peers beat on 4 of the 6 factors compared.