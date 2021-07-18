Comparing SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) and SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Marqeta and SkillSoft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 0 3 5 0 2.63 SkillSoft 0 1 2 0 2.67

Marqeta currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.85%. SkillSoft has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.69%. Given SkillSoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SkillSoft is more favorable than Marqeta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of SkillSoft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marqeta and SkillSoft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $290.29 million 48.46 -$47.69 million N/A N/A SkillSoft N/A N/A -$72.46 million N/A N/A

Marqeta has higher revenue and earnings than SkillSoft.

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and SkillSoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta N/A N/A N/A SkillSoft N/A -437.88% -3.13%

Summary

Marqeta beats SkillSoft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions. The company incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. It provides comprehensive suite of content, including library of authorized technology and developer curricula, and multiple learning modalities that dramatically increase learner engagement and retention. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

