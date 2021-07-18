Comparing Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) & Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Premier Exhibitions and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment $762.94 million 2.34 $17.23 million ($3.72) -19.88

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Exhibitions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Premier Exhibitions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Premier Exhibitions and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Exhibitions 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 3 0 2.50

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $99.80, indicating a potential upside of 34.97%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Premier Exhibitions.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Exhibitions and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment -187.12% -12.36% -8.71%

Risk & Volatility

Premier Exhibitions has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Premier Exhibitions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Exhibitions Company Profile

Premier Exhibitions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in presenting museum-quality touring exhibitions to public worldwide. It operates through two segments, Exhibition Management and RMS Titanic. It develops, deploys, operates, and presents exhibition products in exhibition centers, museums, and non-traditional venues. The company operates and manages various exhibitions, such as Â’Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition' that features the artifacts recovered from the wreck site; Titanic: The Experience, a Titanic-themed exhibition; and Â’Bodies…The Exhibition' and Â’Bodies Revealed', which display multiple human anatomy sets that contain a collection of whole human body specimens, and single human organs and body parts. It also operates and manages Â’Pompeii: One Day in Pompeii', which features the artifacts recovered from the debris of the city of Pompeii; Â’Real Pirates' that tells the story of the Whydah, the first authenticated pirate shipwreck in U.S. waters, and the stories of the people whose lives converged on the vessel; and Â’The Discovery of King Tut', an exhibition based on King Tutankhamun. In addition, the company sells merchandise, such as apparel, posters, gifts, and jewelry related to its shows over the Internet; publishes exhibition catalogs; and provides ancillary services, such as audio tours, as well as sells visitor exhibition themed photographs at its exhibition gift shops. Premier Exhibitions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

