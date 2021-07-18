Comparing Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) & (NYSE:CIK)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and (NYSE:CIK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and ‘s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $46.03 million 7.62 $6.36 million $1.18 15.13 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than .

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 26.64% 10.74% 5.42% N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 1 3 1 0 2.00 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 29.97%.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.