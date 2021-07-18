Comparing California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) & BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ)

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and BBQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BBQ $121.44 million 1.21 $4.95 million N/A N/A

BBQ has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A BBQ -5.93% -13.13% -2.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for California Beach Restaurants and BBQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

BBQ has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.93%. Given BBQ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BBQ is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Summary

BBQ beats California Beach Restaurants on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Beach Restaurants Company Profile

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of January 3, 2021, it had 145 brick and mortar locations, including 47 company-owned and 98 franchise-operated restaurants in 31 states and three countries, as well as seven company-owned Famous Dave's ghost kitchens in Granite City locations, and seven Famous Dave's franchisee ghost kitchens in another restaurant location or a shared kitchen space. BBQ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

