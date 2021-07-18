Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Gap Down to $8.72

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.72, but opened at $8.54. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 9,977 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Equities analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

