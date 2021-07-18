Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) CFO James B. Draughn Sells 18,250 Shares

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) CFO James B. Draughn sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $870,707.50.

NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,865. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $714.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

