Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Short Interest Update

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JCS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. 11,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.79. Communications Systems has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Communications Systems will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Communications Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Communications Systems by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127,135 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Communications Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Communications Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Communications Systems by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 300,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.