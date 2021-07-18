Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Trading Down 0.2%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

About Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA)

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

