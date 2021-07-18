Colgate-Palmolive (CL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th.

Colgate-Palmolive has raised its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Colgate-Palmolive has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Shares of CL stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 5,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $479,680.11. Insiders sold a total of 96,773 shares of company stock worth $7,863,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

