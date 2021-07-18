Coldstack One Day Volume Reaches $6,763.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00005426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $6,763.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00039437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00105021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00145902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,107.60 or 0.99895514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

