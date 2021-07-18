Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Up 106.3% in June

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the June 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $5,482,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $904,000.

NYSE:RNP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $27.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

