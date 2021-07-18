Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Short Interest Update

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the June 15th total of 287,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CVLY opened at $22.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $221.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $32,337.47. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,341.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.