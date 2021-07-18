CNH Partners LLC Takes $377,000 Position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAMU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter valued at $3,012,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter valued at $2,976,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter valued at $2,083,000.

Get Slam alerts:

In other Slam news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of Slam stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLAMU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. Slam Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.