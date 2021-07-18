CNH Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Switchback II in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Switchback II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,469,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Switchback II in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Switchback II in the 1st quarter valued at $5,917,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Switchback II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWBK opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88. Switchback II Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

