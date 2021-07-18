CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Powered Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Powered Brands in the first quarter worth $7,629,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth about $5,636,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth about $5,349,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Powered Brands in the first quarter worth about $4,413,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POW opened at $9.72 on Friday. Powered Brands has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76.

POW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Powered Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

