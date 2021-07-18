CNH Partners LLC Invests $395,000 in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

