CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 45,000 Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter worth $246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:BCYP opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

