CNH Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Marlin Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FINM. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $6,727,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,328,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $6,246,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $4,800,000.

Shares of FINM stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

