CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $209.33 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CME shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. decreased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

