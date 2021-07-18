Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) SVP Diane L. Cafritz Sells 19,580 Shares of Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20.

NYSE CLDR traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,789,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.65.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,189 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 996,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 176,034 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth $2,465,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

