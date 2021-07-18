ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the June 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after buying an additional 61,123 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 333.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 161,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 69,287 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

LRGE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,989. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.40. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $57.27.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.