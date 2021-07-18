Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Clean Air Metals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.32 million and a P/E ratio of -53.00.

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

