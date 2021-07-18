Claar Advisors LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $18,414,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,240,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 7.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total value of $46,179.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,467,027 shares of company stock worth $411,436,301. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVNA traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $137.69 and a one year high of $329.10. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

