Claar Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Claar Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 780.3% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 100,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 89,525 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,374,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,979,000 after purchasing an additional 685,973 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $64.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,256,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $64.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.03.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

