City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

CIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

NYSE:CIO opened at $12.47 on Thursday. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 38,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 85,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 18.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 143,590 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 74,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

