Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 614.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $674,837.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,422. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

