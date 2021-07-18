Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Short Interest Down 71.8% in June

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the June 15th total of 182,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.06. Citizens has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $27.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 14.96%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Citizens by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Citizens by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Citizens by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Citizens by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.