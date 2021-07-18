Citigroup Inc. Sells 40,062 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,062 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in APi Group by 419.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 861,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after buying an additional 695,556 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 36,450 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in APi Group by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

APG stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Lydon purchased 2,600 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

