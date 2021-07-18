Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,694 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,491,000 after buying an additional 333,190 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,387,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TransAlta by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,013,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,505 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 3.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,477,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 42,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransAlta by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.84%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.