Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $7.03 on Friday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

