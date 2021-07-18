Citigroup Inc. Purchases 849 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Camden National were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,185,000 after buying an additional 94,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 5.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 49,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Camden National by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden National alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Camden National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.25. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $674.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. Camden National had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.