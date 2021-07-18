Citigroup Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Kirkland’s worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIRK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $3,411,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 7,663.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth $6,543,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kirkland’s news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $235,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,123.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $273.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.98. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 40.97%.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

