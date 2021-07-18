Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,609 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.11. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SSP shares. Huber Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 4,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.02, for a total value of $2,271,934.66. Also, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

