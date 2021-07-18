Citigroup Begins Coverage on Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.12% from the company’s current price.

CDEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 6.57. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

