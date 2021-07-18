Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3,672.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 965,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940,057 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $89,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.49. 3,018,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,097. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

