Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 801,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $58,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,982 shares of company stock worth $9,134,068 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 235,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,016. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.94. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

