Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $20.35 Million in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,035,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,352,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGACU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $192,000.

LGACU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 16,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,863. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

