Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 7.30% of Spruce Biosciences worth $28,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 87.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

In other Spruce Biosciences news, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $226,686.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $6,602,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,514,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,749,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,379 shares of company stock worth $6,834,293 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPRB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. 11,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,880. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.13 and a quick ratio of 22.13.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPRB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spruce Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.