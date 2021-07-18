Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,078 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.40% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $48,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

PLRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of PLRX stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $24.79. 68,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,821. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $100,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,259,635. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.