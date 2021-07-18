Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CINR traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. 2,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,904. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $261.69 million, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ciner Resources has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 1.82%.
Ciner Resources Company Profile
Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.
