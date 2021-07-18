Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CINR traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. 2,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,904. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $261.69 million, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ciner Resources has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 1.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ciner Resources by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

