CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B)

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$54.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.87.

Shares of TSE ATD.B opened at C$48.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.63. The stock has a market cap of C$39.99 billion and a PE ratio of 16.02. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$36.03 and a 1-year high of C$49.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

